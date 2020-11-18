Biden won Wisconsin by about 20,600 votes, according to official tally; recount possible
Joe Biden slightly widened his small lead in Wisconsin, according to the final tallies counties submitted to the state on Tuesday.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
COVID-19 death toll climbs by 2 in Oconto County to 23
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 18, 2020 at 2:31 AM
Of the 23 deaths, 17 occurred in October alone. Two have been reported in November, but the state often is delayed in updating its death count.
2 injured in Green Bay house fire
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 18, 2020 at 2:11 AM
Firefighters found one resident unresponsive inside the house. That resident was taken to the hospital for treatment. Another resident was treated at the scene.
Vos says he’s willing to work with governor on pandemic response but offers few...
by Bob Hague on November 18, 2020 at 1:11 AM
After months of doing nothing about the pandemic, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he’s ready to work with the governor. But during a Tuesday press conference, reporters pressed Vos for specifics. “You don’t have a bill. You just […]
-
De Pere schools could return to in-person classes in December, but it's not guaranteed
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 18, 2020 at 1:09 AM
COVID-19 numbers must fall sufficiently to enable the De Pere Unified School District to allow in-person classes to resume, the school board decided.
Gov. Tony Evers to give extra $80 million in federal funding to nursing homes to fight...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 18, 2020 at 12:10 AM
Some nursing homes have stopped accepting admissions from hospitals because of staffing shortages made worse by a spike in coronavirus cases.
Wisconsin reports 92 COVID-19 deaths, highest daily toll ever
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 17, 2020 at 11:31 PM
The average daily death toll over the last seven days was 49; two months ago, just before the surge in deaths was beginning in Wisconsin, it was five.
Emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines likely in weeks, though U.S. still headed for a harsh...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 17, 2020 at 11:26 PM
Emergency use of the two COVID-19 vaccines developed by Moderna and by Pfizer and the German firm BioNTech appears to be weeks away.
Tony Evers releases $541M COVID-19 relief package but Republicans signal tough path
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 17, 2020 at 11:14 PM
The Democratic governor gave GOP leaders the package on Monday.
A 19-year-old Oconomowoc man is accused of holding a Missouri girl captive and repeatedly...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 17, 2020 at 10:37 PM
The Missouri girl said the Oconomowoc man kept her in a closet for two weeks and wasn't allowed to use the bathroom.
