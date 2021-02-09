President Joe Biden will visit Wisconsin next week, his first stop in the state since winning the presidency. Biden’s Tuesday visit will come the same day Governor Evers delivers his budget address, and Wisconsin’s spring primary election. The White House has not released details of the president’s stop. Biden was last in Wisconsin on October […]

