Biden visits Minnesota in show of political force against primary challenger Dean Phillips

President Joe Biden is in Minnesota, visiting a family-run farm south of Minneapolis and holding a fundraiser featuring many of the state’s top Democrats. It’s a show of political force on the home turf of his new 2024 primary challenger,…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.