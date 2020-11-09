Biden seeks to move quickly and build out his administration
Biden named a former surgeon general and a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner as co-chairs of a coronavirus working group.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Mask-wearing has been politicized in Wisconsin. Most people still try to do 'the friendly...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 9, 2020 at 1:44 AM
The science is clear, but political polarization in Wisconsin has muddied the waters, which at times, makes following public health guidelines harder.
-
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 9, 2020 at 1:26 AM
-
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 4,280 cases reported Sunday, 11 more deaths
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 8, 2020 at 11:19 PM
The 4,280 cases account for 33.5% of the 12,761 tests that came back Sunday. And the state's death toll is now 2,312 people.
-
36-year-old man killed after vehicle crash in Marinette County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 8, 2020 at 10:44 PM
Bernando Diaz, 36, of the town of Beaver was the driver of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
-
Pollsters face another season of soul searching after 2020 presidential race
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 8, 2020 at 10:26 PM
Wisconsin, ground-zero in presidential politics, also was a center for polling's crisis after pre-election surveys pointed to a wide Joe Biden win.
-
Opinion: Donald Trump's defeat illustrates truism that every demagogue in American...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on November 8, 2020 at 7:27 PM
In the wake of Donald Trump's defeat, the writer of a book on Wisconsin Sen. Joe McCarthy argues U.S. demagogues have fallen faster than they rose.
-
Green Bay-area residents react after Joe Biden wins presidency
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 8, 2020 at 1:37 PM
-
Biden supporters across Wisconsin express relief that Trump years are ending
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 8, 2020 at 3:54 AM
The announcement that Joe Biden had been elected president drew cheers and protests around the state.
-
Luxemburg-Casco volleyball win WIAA Division 2 championship
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on November 8, 2020 at 3:50 AM
Luxemburg-Casco volleyball win WIAA Division 2 championship defeating Lakeside Lutheran 3-0
