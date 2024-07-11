Biden pushes his 'blue wall' sprint with a Michigan trip as he makes the case for his candidacy

President Joe Biden and his team have been on a relentless sprint to convince lawmakers, donors and voters that he is still up for the job since his disastrous debate performance on June 27. He continues that effort Friday with…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.