Biden maintains lead over trump in latest MU poll

The latest Marquette Law School poll of Wisconsin likely voters finds support in the presidential race little changed since June. “In this month’s poll, Joe Biden has a five point lead among likely voters, 49 to 44 percent for Trump. When we look at likely voters in June, that was a six point Biden lead,” […]

