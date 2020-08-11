Biden leads Trump, 49%-44%, among likely Wisconsin voters in latest Marquette Poll
Trump also trailed in the polls at this point four years ago and went on to narrowly carry Wisconsin and claim the White House.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Two people charged with fraud in moving company claiming to be located in Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 11, 2020 at 5:57 PM
Great Moving's address is listed on Mason Street, but the company was never located there.
Green Bay polling places quiet for Tuesday primary after thousands cast absentee ballots
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 11, 2020 at 5:53 PM
Tuesday's scene was a stark contrast to the April 7 election, when frustrated voters waited hours in line at just two city polling locations.
'This is a labor of love' : a couple transforms their space into a Marine Corps museum
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 11, 2020 at 5:38 PM
In 2008, Nancy and Frank Cornelius decided to turn their laundry mat and grocery store into a Marine Corps Museum.
Evers urges DC agreement on more COVID-19 relief
by Bob Hague on August 11, 2020 at 5:02 PM
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is urging the Trump administration and Congress to strike a deal on COVID-19 relief. President Trump issued a series of executive orders, including providing additional unemployment payments of $400 a week on top of […]
West campaign claims nomination papers submitted on time
by Bob Hague on August 11, 2020 at 4:55 PM
Kanye West’s campaign insists the entertainer’s nomination papers to get on the November ballot in Wisconsin were filed on time. West’s campaign said the state Elections Commission indicated the papers were filed at 14 seconds past […]
Thousands without power and localized flooding reported from heavy rains and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 11, 2020 at 4:44 PM
28,000 customers lost power from severe storms in southern Wisconsin Monday.
Two new voting locations in Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 11, 2020 at 4:32 PM
Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary and the old Sears building in the Green Bay Plaza are two new voting locations for the Aug. 11, 2020, primary in Green Bay.
Heidel House Resort & Spa in Green Lake could reopen in May after owner accepts offer to...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on August 11, 2020 at 4:28 PM
Green Lake's Heidel House could reopen in May after owner Fiore Companies accepted an offer from Lighthouse Hotel Development to buy the resort.
