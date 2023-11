Biden is spending his 81st birthday honoring White House tradition of pardoning Thanksgiving turkeys

President Joe Biden is spending part of his 81st birthday observing the White House tradition of pardoning Thanksgiving turkeys. The gobblers receiving executive clemency at a ceremony Monday are named Liberty and Bell. The 20-week-old, 42-pound birds were hatched and…

