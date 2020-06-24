Biden increases lead over President Trump in latest Marquette Law School Poll

The newest Marquette Law School Poll is showing a boost in support for Democrats heading into the November elections. Poll director Charles Franklin says Democrat candidate Joe Biden has increased his lead over President Trump to 8 points, 49 to 41 percent. “So this has been a good gain for Biden at this point and […]

Source: WRN.com







