Biden commutes sentences of 31 convicted of drug crimes
President Joe Biden has commuted the sentences of 31 people convicted of nonviolent drug crimes who were serving time in home confinement. The White House said Friday that many would have gotten a lower sentence if they were charged with…
Republican lawmakers set to strip out more than 500 items from Gov. Tony Evers' proposed...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM
The Joint Committee on Finance starts work on the budget next week.
Ron Johnson said climate change could be good for Wisconsin. Experts disagree.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 28, 2023 at 9:17 PM
In a Senate committee hearing, he said, "In terms of the United States and most of Europe, we're in pretty good shape."
Programs to help farmers often are built to men. A new conservation project is changing...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 28, 2023 at 8:14 PM
Farm conservation programs have long catered to men. Now, they're recognizing the obvious: women are involved too.
10th Wisconsin man charged in January 6th insurrection
by Bob Hague on April 28, 2023 at 8:11 PM
Another Wisconsin man has been arrested and charged in connection with the January 6 insurrection at the U.S Capitol. Jonathan Bonney, of Hayward, is charged with four misdemeanors. He’s the tenth Wisconsin man to be charged for taking part in […]
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 4/27
by WRJC WebMaster on April 28, 2023 at 3:19 PM
Mauston Routes Westfield Pulls Even with Dells in SCC Baseball Standings
by WRJC WebMaster on April 28, 2023 at 3:16 PM
After accidents in UW-Madison lab studying viruses, Wisconsin Republicans question...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 28, 2023 at 2:36 PM
Virologist Yoshihiro Kawaoka believes his research may help prevent a pandemic but others fear his work could accidentally cause the opposite.
New Lisbon Has Success at Brunner Invite in Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on April 28, 2023 at 2:15 PM
Academy Award winner, 'The Voice' winner among shows playing at Door Community Auditorium
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 28, 2023 at 1:01 PM
The season on the Fish Creek stage features a mix of popular bands and singers, returning favorites, up-and-coming stars, dance, a singalong and more.
