Biden calls for unity and increased COVID-19 spending at Milwaukee town hall

A socially distanced crowd got to ask questions of President Joe Biden last night at the Pabst Theater in Milwaukee as part of a CNN town hall meeting. The appearance was President Biden’s first major political trip of his term, and President spent about an hour fielding questions about policy from a crowd of Wisconsinites. President […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.