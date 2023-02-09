Biden boasts of economic efforts at Wisconsin stop

President Joe Biden delivered remarks mainly focused on workers and the economy during a stop near Madison on Wednesday. The Democratic president said his economic plan is working. Biden touted federal funding for projects at the Port of Green Bay, new bridges carrying the Interstate over the Wisconsin River in Columbia County, and electric buses […] Source: WRN.com







