Biden and Harris paint Trump as freedom's enemy at abortion rally in Virginia

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have joined forces at a rally in Virginia as they push for abortion rights. First lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff were also there Tuesday at what was the first…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.