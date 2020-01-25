Bickford Street Building being Offered to City of New Lisbon for Police Station
New Lisbon could be getting a new building for its Police Station. A building located on Bickford Street will soon be empty. The building currently is home to New Lisbon probation and parole offices. Those offices will soon be moving to Mauston. The building owner believes it would be perfect for the New Lisbon police station. The building would need some minor alterations. The building is being offered to the City for $325,000.
Source: WRJC.com
