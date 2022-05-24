Bickford, Charles S. “Chuck” Age 82 of New Lisbon
Charles S. “Chuck” Bickford, age 82, of New Lisbon died on Wednesday February 9, 2022, at the VA Medical Center in Madison, WI. Chuck was born on February 12, 1939, to Orville and Jennie (Johnson) Bickford in Exeter, NH. His family later moved to Iowa, this is where Chuck was raised and went to school, graduating from West Branch High School in 1957. In 1963 Chuck joined the U.S. Army serving for 7 years, with a tour in Vietnam. He was a member of the 66th AVN Company as a Rotary Pilot. He received a Purple Heart, Bronze Star, and several more commendations.
Chuck was united in marriage to Cleva J. Allen on January 5, 1964, in Harper, KS. To this union 2 children were born, Kimberly and Vance. After his return from the military Chuck operated a bowling alley in West Branch, IA. He later moved to New Lisbon and operated a Stuckey’s Restaurant for several years. Chuck then took a job with Leer Mfg. as a Dock Manager at the New Lisbon plant. He then went to work for Marten Transport in Wilton, WI and later with RESCO trucking which led him to start Bickford Recycling Co. in New Lisbon.
Chuck was an avid bowler, a member of the New Lisbon Lions Club, the New Lisbon Masonic Lodge, New Lisbon Common Council, served as commander of the American Legion, past president of the Juneau County Fair Board and active in 4-H, and he was a member of the R.E.O. Car Club of America.
Chuck is survived by his wife Cleva of New Lisbon, a daughter Kimberly (Doug) Instenes of Racine, WI, and their two children, Lauren Instenes and Dalen Instenes, a son Vance of Sparta and his two children, Jackson Bickford, and Benjamin Bickford, grandchildren, Chad (Brooke) Morrison, Travis (Yolanda) Morrison, Andy (Kayla) Morrison, by his siblings, Don Bickford, Norman (Pat) Bickford, Bruce (Diane) Bickford, Dean (Twyla) Bickford, Kathy Leong, and Ella Mae Van Camp, and a sister-in-law Mary Sue Bickford. He was preceded in death by his parents, and 2 brothers Robert and David, and a broth-in-law Doug Van Camp and a daughter Missy Morrison.
A Visitation will be held at the New Lisbon Community Center (110 Welch Prairie Rd) on Sunday, May 29, 2022, from 1:00p.m. until the Memorial Service at 3:00 p.m.. Full Military Honors will be presented by the New Lisbon American Legion Post 110 following the service. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com
Source: WRJC.com
-
-
