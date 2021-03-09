Bice: Wisconsin superintendent candidate Deb Kerr should 'come clean' over 2010 financial scandal, opponent says
Then-Brown Deer Superintendent Deb Kerr placed the business manager on paid leave after discovering the district had overdrawn its bank accounts by $500,000.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Bice: Wisconsin superintendent candidate Deb Kerr should 'come clean' over 2010 financial...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 9, 2021 at 3:18 AM
-
WAPL morning show co-host Len Nelson fired after suspension over Rush Limbaugh comments
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 9, 2021 at 12:33 AM
Len Nelson and Rick McNeal first hit the air together at WAPL for mornings in 1985.
-
Sheriff: 5 arrested in string of burglaries, drug ring in Brown, Calumet, Outagamie...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 9, 2021 at 12:21 AM
The sheriff's office said more charges are likely as the investigation continues.
-
More than 10% of Wisconsin residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 8, 2021 at 11:32 PM
More than 600,000 people have received both doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, meaning more than 10% of the Wisconsin population is fully vaccinated.
-
Ohio lawmakers urge Biden to delay USPS contract with Oshkosh Corp., citing...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on March 8, 2021 at 11:13 PM
Three members of Ohio's congressional delegation are asking President Biden to delay the U.S. Postal Service's $6 billion contract with Oshkosh Corp.
-
Temperatures, and clocks, spring forward this week in Wisconsin with highs hitting 60
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 8, 2021 at 9:41 PM
Green Bay is on track to set a record Tuesday. Rain is expected to follow before temperatures cool off again.
-
U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear last active lawsuit to overturn Wisconsin's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 8, 2021 at 7:07 PM
Gov. Tony Evers and state election officials still face a class-action lawsuit seeking billions in damages filed in Colorado.
-
Plane Makes Emergency Landing On Baraboo Road
by WRJC WebMaster on March 8, 2021 at 6:16 PM
-
DNR Wants Residents To Burn Debris Now Due To Wildfire Risk This Spring
by WRJC WebMaster on March 8, 2021 at 6:15 PM
