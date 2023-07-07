Bice: Who won this legislative session? Gov. Tony Evers did with novel vetoes.
Past governors have created the Frankenstein and Vanna White vetoes. Call this one the Star Trek veto. Evers went where no governor has gone before.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
What Ron Johnson is saying about the PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger ahead of Tuesday's Senate...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2023 at 11:02 AM
Ron Johnson says he's interested in ensuring the "purity" of golf is preserved in the PGA Tour's merger with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series.
From fighting PFAS to money for state parks. What to know about what's in the newly...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM
A number of environmental programs received funding in the budget Gov. Tony Evers signed on Wednesday.
UW Regent pushes for more transparency after budget cuts, campus closure
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM
To avoid another situation like UW-Richland, where the community was caught off guard, one regent called for more transparency.
Picking your own cherries in Door County? Here's how the crops look this year
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 7, 2023 at 10:05 AM
Thousands of people, residents and visitors, head to orchards across the Peninsula throughout July to seek out sweet and tart cherries on the trees
Rep. Mike Gallagher criticizes 'Barbie' movie for its cartoon map of China and the South...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2023 at 10:05 AM
The backlash over the scene marks the latest instance of lawmakers like Gallagher accusing Hollywood of bending to the whims of China.
DHS seeks input on $15 million JUUL labs settlement
by Bob Hague on July 6, 2023 at 10:36 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is seeking input on how to allocate millions of dollars from a legal settlement involving vaping. The $15 million is from a multi state settlement with JUUL Labs, a leading maker of vaping devices. DHS […]
Speaker Robin Vos vows moves to restore tax cut after Tony Evers' veto. Evers promises...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 6, 2023 at 8:35 PM
Vos says Republican lawmakers will "stand up and fight" Tony Evers' vetoes that hollowed out a $3.5 billion tax cut by introducing new legislation.
Gov. Tony Evers shows with his tweet he's well aware of the social chatter around his veto
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 6, 2023 at 5:26 PM
Gov. Tony Evers contributed to an onslaught of social reaction around his veto actions Wednesday with a cheeky visual.
