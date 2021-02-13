Bice: Supreme Court sat on major study showing Black men 28% more likely to do prison time in Wisconsin
The 23-page report found that Native American, Black and Hispanic men convicted of felonies have greater odds of ending up in prison than white men in Wisconsin.
Bice: Supreme Court sat on study showing Black men 28% more likely to do prison time in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 13, 2021 at 2:48 PM
