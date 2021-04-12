Bice: State treasurer and likely U.S. Senate candidate Sarah Godlewski doesn't have a master's degree, after all
Over the years, several publications and websites have said Godlewski has a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Pennsylvania.
Green Bay Superintendent Steve Murley: 'I think people's vigilance is waning,' as school...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 12, 2021 at 1:22 PM
Green Bay schools Superintendent Steve Murley worries that a spike in COVID-19 cases could send students back to online classrooms.
How Green Bay-area leaders dream of spending infrastructure money from Biden's plan
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 12, 2021 at 11:08 AM
Congress hasn't approved the $2 trillion plan, but Green Bay has a laundry list of projects from roads and bridges to riverfront improvements.
Absentee voting declines from 2020's sky-high levels as more Wisconsin voters resume the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 12, 2021 at 1:20 AM
Voting by mail played a smaller role in Tuesday's Wisconsin election than it did in last year's elections but it remained well above pre-COVID-19 levels.
Students learning virtually more likely to be in Wisconsin's urban centers, new data show
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 11, 2021 at 9:06 PM
The data raise concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic's effect on Wisconsin's longstanding and massive gap in academic achievement between its Black and white students.
Just 7% of Wisconsin prisoners have received COVID-19 vaccine, despite outcry over...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 11, 2021 at 2:39 PM
Prioritizing prisoners to get the vaccine outraged Republicans, but weeks later few inmates have actually received a COVID-19 dose.
Michigan is overwhelmed by another COVID-19 surge, this one driven by young people. Is...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 10, 2021 at 9:53 PM
Not enough of the population is yet vaccinated to prevent a surge, says an epidemiologist and professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Former Oconto County man convicted in crash that killed Abrams teen
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 10, 2021 at 7:23 PM
Cade J. Wied was also found guilty of charges related to another passenger being seriously injured.
2019 Mauston Armed Robbery Suspect Identified by Columbia County Sheriff’s Office
by WRJC WebMaster on April 10, 2021 at 4:43 PM
