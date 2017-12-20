Bice: Sheboygan businessman says he is running as Democrat for lieutenant governor
Sheboygan businessman Kurt Kober has given up his plan to run as a Democratic candidate for governor. He is instead running for lieutenant governor.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Jarchow wins GOP primary in 10th Senate District6 hours ago
- Vernon County Sheriff John Spears Reports6 hours ago
- Couple killed in eastern Wisconsin from Illinois6 hours ago
- Wisconsin man who stole guns, wrote manifesto faces prison6 hours ago
- Victim in stable condition after Wisconsin Rapids shooting6 hours ago
- Iowa governor blocks limits on guns in child care centers6 hours ago
- Slender Man stabbing victim slept with scissors after attack6 hours ago
- Rome Police Department Requesting Public’s Help with Damaged Mailboxes7 hours ago
- Portage County Crime Stoppers: Cigarette bandit7 hours ago
- Jarchow tops Zimmerman in western Wisconsin GOP primary7 hours ago
- Updated schedule for L-C Spartan basketball on WBDK 96.7 FM8 hours ago
- Duaine Glenn Daubner8 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.