Bice: Rebecca Kleefisch takes off the gloves, accusing Kevin Nicholson of being an 'opportunist' and 'shapeshifter'
GOP candidate Kevin Nicholson has been attacking everything in front of him, including former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch. Kleefisch finally responded.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Republican review of the presidential election in Wisconsin may not address who won
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 17, 2022 at 9:36 PM
The GOP review of the 2020 presidential election launched last year may not address the most fundamental question about the contest.
-
Bartels Enjoying Time as New CEO of MBMC Looks to the Future
by WRJC WebMaster on February 17, 2022 at 8:28 PM
-
Assembly Republicans seek to cut the amount of time the unemployed can receive benefits
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 17, 2022 at 8:21 PM
The legislation is part of a package Assembly Republicans plan to take up that would reduce benefits across a host of programs.
-
Bice: Rebecca Kleefisch takes off the gloves, accusing Kevin Nicholson of being an...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 17, 2022 at 8:06 PM
GOP candidate Kevin Nicholson has been attacking everything in front of him, including former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch. Kleefisch finally responded.
-
Brown County Board boosts annual salaries for sheriff, clerk of the circuit court
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 17, 2022 at 7:20 PM
Brown County Board will raise annual salaries for the sheriff and clerk of the circuit court in 2023. New salary caps are set every four years.
-
As COVID-19 case counts decline, UW schools expect to lift mask requirements as early as...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 17, 2022 at 6:56 PM
The 26 University of Wisconsin System campuses will ultimately have autonomy in determining when and how to lift their masking rules.
-
WEC staff debunk claims of voter fraud
by Raymond Neupert on February 17, 2022 at 6:04 PM
During a public hearing at the Capitol f the State Assembly’s elections committee on Wednesday, Wisconsin Elections Commission staff refuted claims of elections fraud made by supporters of former President Donald Trump. WEC technology director […]
-
Hall, Gregory (Greg) Kent, Age 62 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on February 17, 2022 at 4:39 PM
-
Wisconsin's Ukrainian-American community worries for family, friends under threat from...
by Wausau Daily Herald on February 17, 2022 at 4:20 PM
Ukrainian-Americans in Wisconsin react as tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.