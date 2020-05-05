Bice: New state Ethics Commission member defends tweeting obscene images of Michigan protesters
New Ethics Commission member Scot Ross tweeted photoshopped images of Michigan militia members carrying large sex toys instead of rifles at a protest.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Bice: New state Ethics Commission member defends tweeting obscene images of Michigan...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2020 at 8:30 PM
New Ethics Commission member Scot Ross tweeted photoshopped images of Michigan militia members carrying large sex toys instead of rifles at a protest.
-
GOP lawsuit to block Tony Evers' order to stay home in hands of Supreme Court
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2020 at 8:20 PM
If the court sides with the GOP, the Evers administration will need to craft a new plan subject to GOP lawmakers' veto.
-
Wisconsin unemployment claims top half a million as coronavirus upends the economy
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2020 at 7:51 PM
Unemployment claims top half a million in Wisconsin
-
Juneau County COVID – 19 Update
by WRJC WebMaster on May 5, 2020 at 7:29 PM
Confirmed cases in Wisconsin – 8566 Hospitalizations in Wisconsin – 1663 (19%) Confirmed Deaths in Wisconsin – 353 Confirmed Cases in Juneau County – 18
-
After more than 60 years of marriage, Milwaukee-area couple dies from COVID-19 two days...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2020 at 7:28 PM
After more than 60 years of marriage, Glenn and Beverly Wefel of Greenfield died in early April within 48 hours of each other, both claimed by the new fast-moving coronavirus.
-
Four Wisconsin counties still have no confirmed COVID-19 cases. How is that possible?
by Wausau Daily Herald on May 5, 2020 at 7:18 PM
Low population density and fewer tests can contribute to a lack of confirmed cases; some of it could simply be luck.
-
WisDOT offers new ways to obtain driver licenses without visiting DMV
by WRJC WebMaster on May 5, 2020 at 5:45 PM
“The Division of Motor Vehicles has been at the forefront of making changes to protect the public and our associates during the public health emergency, while continuing to provide vital public services,” Secretary-designee Craig […]
-
Senator Baldwin to Trump Administration: Wisconsin Farmers Need Better Access to Paycheck...
by WRJC WebMaster on May 5, 2020 at 5:44 PM
U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin is calling for action from the Trump administration to help Wisconsin farmers access the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
-
11 people now dead in Brown County as coronavirus cases exceed 1,500
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 5, 2020 at 5:43 PM
The county added five people to the local COVID-19 death toll on Tuesday. Hospitalizations are up, too.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.