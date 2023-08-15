Bice: Dozens reverse Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley's edits to her Wikipedia page
For months, Bradley has been quietly editing the details of her personal Wikipedia page to remove information critical of her and her rulings.
Recap: Donald Trump indicted on 2020 election fraud charges in Georgia
by USA TODAY on August 15, 2023 at 11:12 AM
The indictment accuses Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows and others of pursuing a plan to pressure Georgia officials to overturn Biden's victory.
Green Bay prison is overrun with mice, inmate advocates say
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Prisoner advocates say the aging Green Bay Correctional Institution is plagued with mice, but prison officials say the issue has been addressed.
Two factors have pushed Wisconsin teachers from classrooms: Act 10 and COVID
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 15, 2023 at 10:04 AM
Wisconsin public schools are facing declining enrollment, but it's unlikely that's a substantial factor in so many teachers leaving the profession.
President Joe Biden's Milwaukee visit will tout 'Bidenomics' as 2024 election cycle heats...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 15, 2023 at 10:04 AM
Biden will highlight the Inflation Reduction Act and CHIPS and Science Act in a Milwaukee appearance setting the stage for the 2024 eledtion.
In a summer of historic wildfires, the Peshtigo Fire remains deadliest in U.S. history
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 14, 2023 at 6:36 PM
The town was virtually wiped out in the immediate aftermath of the 1871 fire, which destroyed 400 square miles of land.
Public support for child care providers is another partisan divide in Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on August 14, 2023 at 6:31 PM
A Wisconsin child care advocate says public funding called for by Governor Tony Evers is essential. The Democratic governor included funding for child care providers as part of a special session bill he wants the Wisconsin Legislature to consider […]
Road leading to Whitefish Dunes and Cave Point parks in Door County to undergo work
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 14, 2023 at 6:24 PM
The work is expected to last about a month on the main road to two popular parks on the Peninsula, but delays should be minor.
Mile Bluff Will Have Beef Give Away In Elroy August 23rd
by WRJC WebMaster on August 14, 2023 at 6:02 PM
