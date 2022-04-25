Bice: Democratic U.S. Senate candidates can't quit Amazon even while criticizing its union-busting ways
Democrats running for Senate are united in criticism of Amazon for its union-busting efforts. The Dems are also united in relying on the mega-retailer.
Prices for groceries, gas and more are rising fast. Here's how that's impacting consumers...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 25, 2022 at 11:01 AM
As prices on fuel and groceries continue to increase across the state, customers have found ways to combat such high prices as they wonder when things will return back to normal.
Three years after historic flood, a Green Bay homeowner is still out of her house; the...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 25, 2022 at 11:00 AM
After Green Bay's worst flood in 30 years, the city has ideas on how to be more flood resilient but some have been slow to implement.
Green Bay elementary school music specialist to compete on 'Jeopardy!'
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 25, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Christina Clark from Green Bay will be on Wednesday's episode, fulfilling a lifelong dream of hers to appear on the contest show.
Wausau has 'forever chemicals' throughout its water system. What the city does next could...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 25, 2022 at 10:01 AM
No other Wisconsin municipality has faced a similar contamination, with PFAS found in all municipal water wells.
Wisconsin is averaging fewer than 2 confirmed COVID-19 deaths a day as the presence of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 24, 2022 at 4:33 AM
Wisconsin is experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases, positivity rate and hospitalizations in recent days.
Monroe County Dealing With Apparent Murder Suicide in Town of Ridgeville
by WRJC News on April 23, 2022 at 1:54 PM
Peraino-Asberry, Frances Geraldine Age 81 of Mauston
by WRJC News on April 23, 2022 at 1:29 PM
First week of testimony in 1975 Door County murder trial concludes with focus on scent...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 23, 2022 at 12:34 AM
The first week wrapped up Friday in the trial of the trial of Richard Pierce, who's accused of murdering his wife who hasn't been seen since 1975.
