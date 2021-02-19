Bice: Campaign manager quits superintendent candidate Deborah Kerr's campaign
To win in April, superintendent candidate Deborah Kerr may have to shift to the right — something that would be unpalatable to her Democratic campaign manager.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Local Girls Basketball Sectional Semi-Final Scores from Thursday February 18th
by WRJC WebMaster on February 19, 2021 at 3:01 PM
-
'Your work sets them off on their journey': Golden Apple Awards honor outstanding...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 19, 2021 at 2:28 PM
Green Bay, Ashwaubenon, Howard-Suamico and Pulaski teachers among those honored in annual education awards program
-
Senate Democrats angered as some Republicans chose not to wear masks
by Bob Hague on February 19, 2021 at 2:16 PM
The Wisconsin state Senate was on the floor Thursday, with members present in person and some Republicans not wearing masks. Senator Tim Carpenter (D-Milwaukee) was not happy with them. “You didn’t care about other people in this body […]
-
-
As COVID-19 vaccines roll out, Thompson sets goal of 75% of courses in person on UW...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 19, 2021 at 10:55 AM
At most UW schools, more than 50% of classes were remote this spring. But that may change next semester.
-
1 injured, 3 displaced after dryer fire damages Allouez house
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 19, 2021 at 1:57 AM
The Green Bay Metro Fire Department recommends people have their dryer vents cleaned and inspected in order to avoid fires.
-
Next phase of Wisconsin's vaccine plan could begin in April, health officials estimate
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 19, 2021 at 12:20 AM
Who will be eligible in Phase 1C is not final, but recommendations and discussions have focused on people with underlying medical conditions.
-
Half of Brown County seniors have gotten a COVID-19 shot, but short supply has clinics...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 19, 2021 at 12:07 AM
About 6% of Brown County's population is fully vaccinated, having received both doses. Others are being hit with cancellations and wait lists.
-
Wisconsin's COVID-19 vaccine allocation from federal government has increased 64% since...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 18, 2021 at 11:55 PM
Next week, Wisconsin will receive 115,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government, a boost since mid-January.
