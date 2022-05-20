Bice: A 2021 letter from past supporters claimed Republican AG candidate Eric Toney voted for Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden
In July 2021, a group of friends and past supporters wrote Eric Toney to say they were concerned about his attorney general campaign.
In July 2021, a group of friends and past supporters wrote Eric Toney to say they were concerned about his attorney general campaign.
Twice as many come off Packers ticket waiting list, but more than 140,000 are still...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 20, 2022 at 11:02 AM
Packers reclaimed excess season tickets from holders to distribute to people on waiting list, which is still 140,000 strong.
Taylor Schabusiness of Green Bay found competent to stand trial in the decapitation,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 20, 2022 at 6:21 AM
A Brown County judge heard arguments Thursday about whether Taylor Schabusiness is competent to stand trial in the dismemberment death of Shad Thyrion in February.
There's a draft agreement for 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Here's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 20, 2022 at 1:27 AM
Milwaukee and Nashville are the two finalists for the event that is expected to draw at least 50,000 people.
Dane County judge gives Speaker Vos one last chance to avoid contempt in open records...
by Raymond Neupert on May 19, 2022 at 9:33 PM
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is getting one last opportunity to prevent a contempt ruling in an open records case. Attorneys from Vos’s office told Dane County Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn that they were unable to compel special counsel Mike […]
Michael Gableman, the Republican attorney reviewing 2020 election, has 'run amok' and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2022 at 8:32 PM
An attorney for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos of Rochester argued he could not force ex-Justice Michael Gableman to turn over documents to the court.
Algoma mother who listened to music, watched videos as baby drowned in bathtub is...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 19, 2022 at 7:24 PM
Cheyanne Wierichs, who pleaded no contest, left the infant in a bath to watch a video. She also was placed on 10 years of extended supervision.
Wisconsin House delegation votes on baby formula bills
by Bob Hague on May 19, 2022 at 6:52 PM
The U.S. House on Wednesday approved $28 million in emergency funding to help address the baby formula shortage. The bill will provide funding for stepped up Food and Drug Administration oversight of formula production and distribution. It passed […]
Is Ron Johnson spreading the 'great replacement theory'? He says absolutely not. The...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2022 at 6:48 PM
The Anti-Defamation League said the Wisconsin senator "touches on" the replacement theory when he talks about changing the nation's electorate.
