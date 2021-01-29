Bice: 33-year-old Bucks exec Alex Lasry got COVID-19 vaccine, says he was 'lucky' to jump line
Lasry says he didn’t receive special treatment because of his position with the NBA team, his political aspirations or his father’s riches.
-
Bice: 33-year-old Bucks exec Alex Lasry got COVID-19 vaccine, says he was 'lucky' to jump...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 29, 2021 at 4:29 PM
-
De Pere School Board election: Here are the five candidates in the Feb. 16 primary and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 29, 2021 at 4:25 PM
Voters will select the top four, who will face off in the April general election for two open seats. Here's how they answered our survey.
-
Strom, Sally A. Age 81 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on January 29, 2021 at 4:10 PM
-
Schumack, Jeanetter J. Age 92 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on January 29, 2021 at 4:08 PM
-
State Senate sends GOP COVID-19 bill back to Assembly, with new health order provision
by Raymond Neupert on January 29, 2021 at 3:16 PM
The State Senate is sending the GOP backed COVID-19 relief package back to the Assembly, with a new rider. The bill will allow Governor Evers to issue public health emergencies solely for the purpose of receiving federal relief funding. The addition […]
-
Wisconsin nice: How a Madison liberal and Hayward conservative talk politics and still...
by Wausau Daily Herald on January 29, 2021 at 1:46 PM
Some Wisconsinites are looking for ways to build political bridges and prevent more violence like the riots at the U.S. Capitol.
-
Tri-County Recycling Facility no longer will take bags of shredded paper due to...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on January 29, 2021 at 12:36 PM
Consumers can compost shredded paper, use it as animal bedding or burn it as a fire starter. As a last resort, it can be put in the garbage.
-
Thursday COVID-19 numbers show generally positive trends in Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on January 29, 2021 at 1:11 AM
Thursday’s COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin generally showed a positive trend. The Department of Health Services reported 24 deaths, bringing the toll to 5,811, with a seven day average of 29 deaths per day. DHS also reported that none of the […]
-
Vos explains decision to ‘hit the pause button’ on resolution to end Evers’ mask...
by Bob Hague on January 29, 2021 at 12:42 AM
It didn’t happen on Thursday, but Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said the chamber will probably vote next week on a resolution to end Governor Tony Evers’ statewide mask order. “We now have the ability to come in and say to Governor […]
