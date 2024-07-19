Beyond Biden, Democrats are split over who would be next — VP Harris or launch a mini primary
Democrats are not only split on whether President Joe Biden should quit his reelection race, they’re also not on the same page about what to do if he goes. Some Democrats want the president to tap Vice President Kamala Harris…
Former Monroe County Sheriff Deputy Charged
by WRJC WebMaster on July 19, 2024 at 4:18 PM
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on July 19, 2024 at 10:35 AM
The Packers and Badgers go camping, and the Brewers get the where and when for 2025.
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on July 19, 2024 at 10:25 AM
School bus vs. minivan crash in Racine County injures many (TOWN OF DOVER) Several people were injured in a crash involving a school bus in Racine County Thursday. Ten children and one adult were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on July 19, 2024 at 8:50 AM
Diane Hendricks addresses RNC (Milwaukee) Diane Hendricks, the richest woman in Wisconsin, spoke at the final night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Billed as an “everyday American,” the chair of ABC Building Supply […]
Johnson/Schumann, Jackaline Jane Age 86 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on July 17, 2024 at 7:38 PM
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on July 17, 2024 at 6:30 PM
The Packers make a roster move on the eve of camp, and the Badgers make final preparations for their two weeks in Platteville.
Passport to Healthier Living with Diabetes
by WRJC WebMaster on July 17, 2024 at 6:06 PM
Interstate Accident Near Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on July 17, 2024 at 6:05 PM
Burdick, Susan Age 53 of Easton
by WRJC WebMaster on July 17, 2024 at 2:08 PM
