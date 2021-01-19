Beware of scammers offering to get you a COVID-19 vaccine for cash, says DATCP

The state’s consumer protection division has been getting reports of scammers trying to trick people into paying to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Administrator Lara Sutherlin says those scams have come in various forms, from spam emails to robocalls to text messages. Sutherlin says these claims fall squarely into the realm of ‘too good to be […]

Source: WRN.com







