Betsy Devos, Alex Azar, Tonnette Walker Appear at Adams Middle School

US Secretary of Education Betsy Devos, US Human Services Aex Azar, and Wisconsin 1st lady Tonette Walker were all at Adams-Friendship Middle School on Tuesday. The group toured the school and discussed how to utilize funds from a grant to benefit behavioral health. The group was joined by representatives of Wisconsin’s School Mental Health Initiative members. Devos touted President Trump’s stance on school safety at the event. Protestors also showed up citing school funding and separation of church and state (when it comes to school funding) as reasons for protesting the appearance of Devos, Azar, and Tonette Walker.

Source: WRJC.com

