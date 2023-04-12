Best, Joshua R. Age 46 of Mauston & Formerly of Portage

Joshua R. Best age 46 of Mauston, formerly of Portage, Wisconsin, has passed away on Saturday April 8th after a long battle with cancer. He was born on August 17, 1976 to Randy and Myra (Wakershauser) Best. He was a graduate of Portage High School in 1994. He was united in marriage to Carla Strong in 2010. Josh enjoyed fishing, cooking and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Carla his daughters Kalli and Kourtney, his parents, his sister Nicole Best of Cleveland Ohio, his aunts Marla Emkow, Lois McDonald, Kathy Culver and his uncle Neil (Deb) Wakershauser and cousins.

We’d like to thank the doctors and staff members from St. Mary’s in Madison and St. Clare’s hospital in Baraboo along with the Hospice care team who all treated and cared for Josh.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Source: WRJC.com







