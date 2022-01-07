Bernier won’t seek another state Senate term

State Senator Kathy Bernier (R-Chippewa Falls) announced on Friday that she won’t be running for another term. Bernier served 12 years in the State Senate and 13 years before that as a county clerk in Chippewa County. She says she will be stepping back from politics to focus on her family and grandchildren. Bernier, who […] Source: WRN.com







