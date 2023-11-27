Berndt, Dale E. Age 90 of Hillsboro

Dale E. Berndt, age 90 years, of Hillsboro, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Milestone Senior Living in Hillsboro.

He was born on December 1, 1932 to Ernest and Elsie (Filter) Berndt. Dale went to Hillsboro Schools thru 8th grade and then farmed with his Dad and worked out for other farmers and at the Hillsboro Farmers Coop until he was able to buy his own farm where he resided for 62 years until moving to Milestone Senior Living.

Survivors include his children, Victoria Durkee, Kathleen Edwards and Roy (Dawn) Berndt; seven Grandchildren; eighteen Great Grandchildren; one Great Great Grandchild; sister, Pat Penshorn and many nieces and nephews.

Dale was preceded in death by his Parents; sisters, Shirley Garner and Beverly Langer; brothers-in-law, Clarence Garner, August Langer and Wilmer Penshorn; son-in-law, Doug Durkee; granddaughter, Jolita and longtime companion, Dorothy Jensen.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hillsboro, with Rev. Conrad Prell officiating. Burial will be in the Mount Vernon Cemetery in Hillsboro. A time of visitation will be at the Church on Thursday from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.

The Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.