Berka (nee Packard), Karen, age 73 of Grand Marsh
Karen Berka (nee Packard) found peace on October 18, 2017 after a very long struggle with COPD. Karen was born in Westwood, CA on March 4, 1944 and grew up in Park Falls, WI where she attended St. Anthony Catholic School. She resided with her husband Rich, in Grand Marsh, WI for the past 20 years.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Margaret Packard; her identical twin sister, Sharon Richson; her brother, Robert Packard; one nephew, Dale Richson; and several aunts and uncles.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Richard; her daughter, Denise (Neil) Wallner; her grandchildren, Alyssa and Mason Wallner; sister-in-law, Kathie Hall; two nieces and a nephew; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Karen did not want a funeral and wanted to be remembered as a happy person who was always busy. She was always happy with her foot on the peddle of her Jeep or at the sewing machine.
Karen also loved camping, swimming, and listening to country music. Karen enjoyed talking to new people and made friends wherever she went. She will be missed by many.
Roseberry’s Funeral Home & Crematory assisted the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences.
Source: WRJC.com
