Bergstrom Automotive named top dealership to work for by Automotive News
This is the ninth consecutive year Bergstrom Automotive was recognized among the top 100 dealerships to work for in the U.S.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Green Bay City Council votes against resolution opposing Enbridge pipeline project
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 20, 2021 at 11:16 PM
At Tuesday's meeting, huge loss for activists opposing Enbridge pipelines 3 and 5
State Senate Republicans pass package of anti-abortion bills
by Raymond Neupert on October 20, 2021 at 11:14 PM
Republicans in the State Senate have passed a package of abortion restrictions on party-line votes. Among those bills are requirements for doctors to offer so-called abortion reversal treatments, a measure to prevent abortion based on a […]
A Trump-backed Sean Duffy candidacy would scramble GOP field in Wisconsin governor's race
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 20, 2021 at 9:11 PM
Three sources say Duffy is considering returning to Wisconsin politics, others said the move is unrealistic.
The average of daily COVID-19 cases declines to under 2,000 cases for the second...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 20, 2021 at 9:08 PM
The state reported 2,066 new COVID cases on Wednesday and 22 deaths.
City of Mauston Employees to See Slight Pay Raise Upcoming
by WRJC WebMaster on October 20, 2021 at 4:54 PM
Environmental group files lawsuit to obtain text messages sent by NRB chair
by Bob Hague on October 20, 2021 at 3:27 PM
An environmental advocacy group filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Natural Resources Board chair Dr, Frederick Prehn, in an effort to access text messages as a part of a records request. “Any record related to a governmental function are public […]
Pandemic exacerbates shortage of truck drivers in Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on October 20, 2021 at 3:15 PM
The pandemic has put a new focus on Wisconsin’s shortage of commercial truck drivers. Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association Vice President Dan Johnson said it’s not a new problem. “This has probably been going on for at least the […]
Royall Volleyball Sweeps Kickapoo to Set Up Post Season Rubber Match with Lady Wolves
by WRJC WebMaster on October 20, 2021 at 3:11 PM
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 10/19
by WRJC WebMaster on October 20, 2021 at 3:09 PM
