Bergh, Howard Mathias Age 86 of Monroe Center

Howard Mathias Bergh, age 86, of Monroe Center, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.

Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. on March 6, 2021, at the Monroe Center Cemetery. Rev. John K. Stake will officiate. A luncheon to follow at the Bay Rest Resort.

Howard was born April 16, 1934, in Cashton, Wisconsin to Reuben and Marie (Lund) Bergh.

He met Donna Jefson and they later married on February 11, 1954. He had joined the National Guard and moved to Janesville to start work at General Motors in 1956 where he worked for 32 years until 1988 when he retired and moved to Monroe Center where they lived and enjoyed retirement longer than he worked. He met so many friends that meant so much to him. He helped out at Cenex in the spring for so many years. He enjoyed being in the snowmobile clubs like Monroe Center Winterpals and Jackpine Savages. He participated in many events and was a member of Roche-a-Cri Lions where he received the Melvin Jones Fellow Humanitarian award. He always enjoyed helping people and having a toddy at Bay Rest Resort and 5 O’Clock. Howard was a good-hearted man.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Donna; one brother; three sisters; one great-granddaughter, and one step-grandson.

Howard is survived by five children, Sandy (John), Sheryl (Randy), Shirley (Cory), Bruce (Gwen), and Brian; seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, four- step great-grandchildren; sister, Ella Carne; sister-in-law, DeLaine, and many nieces and nephews. He will be loved and missed forever.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and

further information.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.