Bergh, Donna Marie, age 82 of Monroe Center

Donna Marie Bergh, age 82, of Monroe Center, Wisconsin died Monday, July 30, 2018 at her home following a battle with cancer.

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 2, 2018 at the Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Rev. John K. Stake will officiate. Interment will be at the Monroe Center Cemetery, Town of Monroe, Adams County, Wisconsin.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.

Donna was born January 21, 1936 in Westby, Wisconsin to Julian and Helen (Nyhus) Jefson. She grew up in Westby and graduated from Westby High School. She married Howard Bergh on February 11, 1954 in Westby, Wisconsin. They made their home in Westby for several years before moving to Janesville, Wisconsin. Donna and Howard retired to their home in Monroe Center in 1988.

Donna enjoyed bowling, fishing, gardening, darts, knitting, camping, dancing, and bird watching.

Donna was a member of Monroe Center Winterpals and the Jackpine Savages snowmobile clubs.

Memorials may be directed in Donna’s memory to St. Jude’s Children Cancer Fund.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents: Helen and Julian Jefson; brother, Donald Jefson; step-grandson, Christopher Cook; great-granddaughter, Trinity Graves; sisters-in-law: Arlene, Carol, Beverly, and Esther; and brothers-in-law: Leroy, Vernel, Earl and Paul.

Survivors:

Husband: Howard M. Bergh of Monroe Center, Wisconsin

Daughter: Sandra (John) Casey of Hancock, Wisconsin

Daughter: Sheryl (Randy) Rodriguez of Friendship, Wisconsin

Daughter: Shirley (Cory) Cook of Yoder, IN

Son: Bruce (Gwen) Bergh of Janesville, Wisconsin

Son: Brian Bergh of Monroe Center, Wisconsin

Sister-in-law: DeLaine Jefson of Westby, Wisconsin

Sister-in-law: Ella Karen Lind of Cashton, Wisconsin

Grandchild: DeAnn (Dennis) Reidle

Grandchild: Chad (Rachel) Graves

Grandchild: Nathan (Jill) Graves

Grandchild: Jessica (Jason) Porter

Grandchild: Haley Cook

Grandchild: Chrissy Bergh

Grandchild: Derek Bergh

Step-Grandkids: April (Steve) Milton

Step-Grandkids: Jennifer (Clinton) Rodriguez

Step-Grandkids: Matthew (Jamie) Rodriguez

Further survived by 10 Great-Grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren

Roseberry's Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Source: WRJC.com

