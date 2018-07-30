Bergh, Donna Marie, age 82 of Monroe Center
Donna Marie Bergh, age 82, of Monroe Center, Wisconsin died Monday, July 30, 2018 at her home following a battle with cancer.
Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 2, 2018 at the Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Rev. John K. Stake will officiate. Interment will be at the Monroe Center Cemetery, Town of Monroe, Adams County, Wisconsin.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.
Donna was born January 21, 1936 in Westby, Wisconsin to Julian and Helen (Nyhus) Jefson. She grew up in Westby and graduated from Westby High School. She married Howard Bergh on February 11, 1954 in Westby, Wisconsin. They made their home in Westby for several years before moving to Janesville, Wisconsin. Donna and Howard retired to their home in Monroe Center in 1988.
Donna enjoyed bowling, fishing, gardening, darts, knitting, camping, dancing, and bird watching.
Donna was a member of Monroe Center Winterpals and the Jackpine Savages snowmobile clubs.
Memorials may be directed in Donna’s memory to St. Jude’s Children Cancer Fund.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents: Helen and Julian Jefson; brother, Donald Jefson; step-grandson, Christopher Cook; great-granddaughter, Trinity Graves; sisters-in-law: Arlene, Carol, Beverly, and Esther; and brothers-in-law: Leroy, Vernel, Earl and Paul.
Survivors:
Husband: Howard M. Bergh of Monroe Center, Wisconsin
Daughter: Sandra (John) Casey of Hancock, Wisconsin
Daughter: Sheryl (Randy) Rodriguez of Friendship, Wisconsin
Daughter: Shirley (Cory) Cook of Yoder, IN
Son: Bruce (Gwen) Bergh of Janesville, Wisconsin
Son: Brian Bergh of Monroe Center, Wisconsin
Sister-in-law: DeLaine Jefson of Westby, Wisconsin
Sister-in-law: Ella Karen Lind of Cashton, Wisconsin
Grandchild: DeAnn (Dennis) Reidle
Grandchild: Chad (Rachel) Graves
Grandchild: Nathan (Jill) Graves
Grandchild: Jessica (Jason) Porter
Grandchild: Haley Cook
Grandchild: Chrissy Bergh
Grandchild: Derek Bergh
Step-Grandkids: April (Steve) Milton
Step-Grandkids: Jennifer (Clinton) Rodriguez
Step-Grandkids: Matthew (Jamie) Rodriguez
Further survived by 10 Great-Grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren
Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.
Source: WRJC.com
