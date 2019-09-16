Bennett turns down raise at Virginia
The University of Virginia announced a one-year contract extension for head men’s basketball coach Tony Bennett today, but the raise that goes with it was turned down by the Cavaliers head coach. The school says Bennett asked for the money to by used to pay his staff more and for improvements to both his program […]
Source: WRN.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Campton, Cindy L. Age 56 of Adams7 hours ago
- VanAlstine, Richard W. Age 61 of Arkdale7 hours ago
- Arraignment set for Missouri man tied to disappearance of missing Shawano County brothers7 hours ago
- National Guard says Hardwood Range remains closed to hunters, hikers7 hours ago
- For many LGBTQ Christians in Wisconsin, finding acceptance can be a test of faith7 hours ago
- We Can All Play a Role in Preventing Suicide in Central Wisconsin8 hours ago
- 15 years after she survived rabies, Jeanna Giese seeks to save others from it8 hours ago
- Rep. Kind Wants Answers on Trade Bailout Money Distributions11 hours ago
- WFU Leader Pleased with D.C. Lobbying Efforts11 hours ago
- PDPW to Host Herdsperson Training Sessions11 hours ago
- Packers hold off Vikings to improve to 2-016 hours ago
- Braun’s grand slam powers Brewers to comeback win16 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.