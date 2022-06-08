Benjaram, Susan Elisabeth Age 61 formerly of Friendship
Susan Elisabeth (Lewis) Benjaram, daughter of Ronald E. Lewis (formerly of Friendship) and Blanche L. Ivanec (both deceased), died on July 13, 2020. She was 61 years old.
Susan was born on October 27, 1958, in Granada Hills, California. She was raised in Sunnyvale, CA. She was active in girl scouts, orchestra, marching band, candy stripers, and excelled in school. She graduated from Homestead High School in 1976.
Susan had a deep talent and appreciation for music. She started with the flute and mastered it before switching to the saxophone because she wanted to be heard. Apparently, that was not loud enough, because later in life she took up Taiko drumming.
Susan attended college at UCLA and played in the marching band. She obtained a bachelor’s degree in nursing from UCLA in 1980. She worked as a registered nurse at Stanford University Medical Center, El Camino Hospital, and finally at the Community Hospital of Monterey Peninsula Emergency Room. She married Bhoopal Benjaram and raised two beautiful daughters— Sarah and Lalitha. Somehow, she simultaneously obtained a master’s degree in public health from the University of San Francisco and another master’s degree in teaching from San Jose State University.
Susan embodied a dedication to service, a spirit of generosity, and a devotion to community. She volunteered for innumerable events, from first aid at the Big Sur Marathon and Pebble Beach Pro-Am Golf tournament, to safety instruction at the Monterey Take-a-Kid Mountain Biking Day program.
She loved nature and adventure. From camping across the country, hiking the Pacific Coast trail, skiing in Tahoe, kayaking the Elkhorn slough, running the Portland and Napa marathons, biking the Fall Century in Davis or the Buddhist Bicycle Pilgrimage, Sue was always eager for another challenging experience. When family and friends could not join her, Sue instantly turned complete strangers into friends with her warm smile, sincere compassion, and unpretentious demeanor.
Susan collapsed while biking at Fort Ord, one of her favorite pastimes. Her death was sudden, unexpected, and devastating to her family and friends. She is survived by her daughters, Sarah and Lalitha (& Kirin Kumar) and her siblings Verne (& Zalei), Ronald Jr. (& Kristine), William (& Sandhya Yadav), and Ellen (& Ronald Prouty), in whom the sound of her life will resonate forever.
Memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Roseberry’s Funeral Home. Interment will be at Mt. Repose Cemetery. Visitation will be at Roseberry’s Funeral Home on Saturday, June 18th, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service.
Source: WRJC.com
-
