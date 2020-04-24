Bendel, James Frederick (SR) age 54 formerly of New Lisbon

James Frederick Bendel Sr (Joker) 54 formerly of New Lisbon went to be with his Heavenly Father on April 17, 2020. He was the Son of Lavern Louis and Patricia Lou Curtin Bendel. He was born on December 3, 1966 in Chicago, Il.

Jim lived his life his way, a Rolling Stone who will bot be forgotten. Jim was a Tattoo Artist, a Roofer and a full time Father who left behind 2 daughters, Samantha Bendel (Texas) and Felicia Barhajas (Chicago) and 2 sons Jesse James and Dalton Bendel (Mauston, WI) Grandchildren Nicolos, Evangeline (JuJu) Tavion and Bryson Bendel, his brother Lorney Bendel and sisters Hazel and Doris Bendel. He also left behind many nieces and nephews and many friends that were his family. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother and his beloved son Lil Jim.

A Celebration of Life will be determined by family at a later date.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.