Ben Crump demands justice for Ajike Owens, the latest time he's supported a grieving Black family

Ben Crump has become a powerful figure in the movement seeking equality for Black Americans and justice for those killed by police. The Florida attorney has won multimillion-dollar settlements over the past decade for the families of Trayvon Martin, Michael…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.