Belsha, Beverly J. Age 88 of Nekoosa

Beverly J. Belsha (nee Halverson), age 88, of Nekoosa (Town of Rome), Wisconsin joined her husband Joseph in eternal rest on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 Noon on Friday, January 12, 2024, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in

Friendship, Wisconsin. Father David Bruener will officiate. Private interment will be at the Dellwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until the time of Mass on Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Beverly was born January 18, 1935, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Henry and Hazel (Suter) Halverson.

She married Joseph Henry Belsha on January 16, 1954. They were married for 58 years until his passing in May of 2012.

Beverly was preceded in death by her beloved husband: Joseph H. Belsha; son: Richard Belsha; parents: Henry & Hazel Halverson, brother: Henry Halverson Jr., sister: Carol (Jerome) St. Martin; daughter-in-law: Lynne Belsha, and brother-in-law: Clem Knoll.

Survivors include her children: Joseph (Gloria) Belsha Jr., Steven (Arlene) Belsha, David (Kathy) Belsha, Renee Belsha, and John (Cheryl) Belsha; 17 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren; siblings: Catherine Knoll, David (Pamela) Halverson, and Barbara (William) Velez. She is further survived by other relatives, friends and her beloved cat, Harley.

In lieu of flowers donations to the Leukemia & Lymphoma society would be appreciated.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and

further information.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.