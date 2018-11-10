Beloit man sentenced in drive-by death of 5-year-old

A Beloit man accused in the January 2016 drive-by death of young boy has been sentenced to prison. Rock County Judge Michael Haakensen sentenced 26-year-old Sergio Ortiz Friday to 40 years in prison. According to the criminal complaint Ortiz and three other men were looking for rival gang members when they fired shots at a […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.