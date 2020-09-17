Beloit College will test students weekly for COVID-19

Beloit College is testing all of its students for COVID-19 weekly. The College has partnered with Abbott Laboratories in Chicago to provide weekly on-campus COVID-19 testing for all of its roughly 1400 undergraduates. The College will cover the costs of inner nasal swab tests which produce results in 20 minutes or less. According to a […]

Source: WRN.com







