Bell ringers needed for Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign in Kewaunee County
Funds raised during the campaign are used not just for the holidays but throughout the year, and help local families and residents in need.
When it comes to blood quantum, celebrated Oneida doctor wouldn't actually be Oneida....
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 2, 2022 at 11:28 AM
The story of Dr. Lillie Rosa Minoka-Hill illustrates one of the issues of using blood ancestry to determine tribal membership.
'It's about who we are, my heritage, my culture': Indigenous tribes in Wisconsin grapple...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 2, 2022 at 11:26 AM
"Blood quantum" is a U.S. colonial notion to identify whether someone is Indigenous and to which tribal band they belong. Its use is controversial.
Four months after her cancer diagnosis, former UW-Madison chancellor Rebecca Blank talks...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 2, 2022 at 11:10 AM
In one of her first public appearances since a cancer diagnosis, the former chancellor received recognition from another Big Ten school with a room named in her honor.
Wisconsin voters at Wausau forum say divisive politics is causing voters to shy away from...
by Wausau Daily Herald on November 2, 2022 at 10:09 AM
Northern Wisconsin voters say seeing candidates attack each other for their opposing views is causing voters to shy away from discussing political issues.
Charities, individuals and businesses raise over $170K for those injured in Pulaski...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 2, 2022 at 10:01 AM
After a bonfire exploded late Oct. 14 at a Pulaski home, fundraising efforts have raised tens of thousands of dollars for the victims.
Illegal red crayfish result in first conviction under Wisconsin invasive species law
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 2, 2022 at 1:18 AM
A Louisiana company was ordered to pay a $34,000 fine related to the transport of the invasive species into Wisconsin
Taylor Schabusiness hearing on competency evaluation in beheading case postponed until...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 1, 2022 at 9:57 PM
Lawyer says defendant, who's also charged with mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault, has struggled since her brother died this year
A federal grant will help Wisconsin clean up its child care crisis. Here's a look at the...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on November 1, 2022 at 7:30 PM
The state plans to use a grant to support new and existing child care providers and make quality, affordable care more widespread.
