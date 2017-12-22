Bell requests ethics investigation of himself

The head of the Wisconsin Ethics Commission wants the agency to investigate his past conduct. The request from interim administrator Brian Bell comes as Republican lawmakers are calling for his resignation and threatening to reject his confirmation. During a meeting on Friday, Bell read a statement to members asking that they look in to his […]

Source: WRN.com

