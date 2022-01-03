Belisle, Jill N. Age 59 of Necedah

Jill N. Belisle, 59, of Necedah, WI, passed away peacefully Friday, December 31, 2021, at the Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon, WI, with her adoring husband at her side.

A Celebration of Jill’s Life is being planned for Thursday, January 6, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home, 230 S. Main St., Necedah, WI. Pastor Dave Delaney will officiate. Burial will follow in the Bayview Cemetery, Necedah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhom.com

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.