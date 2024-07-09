Behind Upper Midwest tribal spearfishing is a long and violent history of denied treaty rights

A fraught and violent history for centuries disrupted Indigenous people’s lives in the Upper Midwest, barring them from traditional food gathering practices like spearfishing, hunting and harvesting wild rice. Maintaining their treaty rights to hunt and fish on ancestral lands,…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.