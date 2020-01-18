Behind enemy lines: 49ers fans proudly replace green with red in Packers country
Sometimes it doesn’t take much to turn someone into a 49ers fan instead of a Packers fan.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Behind enemy lines: 49ers fans proudly replace green with red in Packers country3 hours ago
- Lil Wayne comes to Lambeau, big head sculpture controversy: Stories you loved5 hours ago
- Hotel Mead and Conference Center in Wisconsin Rapids has been sold16 hours ago
- Opioid Crisis Not Limited To Big Population Centers Sauk County Dealing With It1 day ago
- Shari Sarazin to entertain at Terrace Heights Retirement Community1 day ago
- Passport to Healthier Living with Diabetes February 6th1 day ago
- Johnson & Baldwin Vote in Favor of USMCA1 day ago
- Krull to Lead DATCP’s Agriculture and Farm Center1 day ago
- UW-River Falls Team Wins National Forage Bowl Championship1 day ago
- Assembly fails to override Evers veto2 days ago
- Trump touts low unemployment at Milwaukee rally3 days ago
- Assembly will attempt override of Evers veto3 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.