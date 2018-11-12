Beer Battle Starts In Milwaukee County Circuit Court Monday

Attorneys for beer-makers Pabst and MillerCoors will be in court Monday to battle over a long-standing partnership which has MillerCoors brewing product for the smaller company. Pabst says it will go out of business if the larger company stops making, packaging and shipping almost all of its product. Illinois-based MillerCoors says it isn’t obligated to continue the partnership and it wants Pabst to pay more. The current deal expires in 2020.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.